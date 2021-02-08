M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 36,460 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,460 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,764,000 after buying an additional 80,362 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,695,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,277,000 after purchasing an additional 453,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,394,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,443,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

SLF stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.