M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,307 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $17,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $586,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $126.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.71.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

