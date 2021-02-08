M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $25,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,439,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 157,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,863,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 25,270 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF opened at $227.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.33. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $233.41. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,552 shares of company stock valued at $299,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

