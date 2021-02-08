M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,598 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $40.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

