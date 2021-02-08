M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $14.55 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,460 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

NYSE:SLF opened at $47.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

