M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Shaw Communications worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

NYSE:SJR opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

