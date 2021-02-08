M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,862 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,785 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $169.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

