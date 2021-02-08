M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $25,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,552 shares of company stock valued at $299,246. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $227.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.33. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $233.41.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

