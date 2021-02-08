M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 142.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,402 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 51job were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in 51job by 1,233.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 426,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 394,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 51job by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,869,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,249,000 after buying an additional 196,606 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,239,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in 51job by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,549,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after buying an additional 130,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in 51job by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,375,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $69.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.77. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $83.93.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.46 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

