M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO opened at $492.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

