M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,385 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $40,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $227.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

