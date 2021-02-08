Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Microbot Medical and Sangamo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Microbot Medical presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.99%. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Microbot Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Microbot Medical has a beta of 3.98, suggesting that its share price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microbot Medical and Sangamo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$7.25 million N/A N/A Sangamo Therapeutics $102.43 million 20.22 -$95.19 million ($0.85) -17.22

Microbot Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -28.95% -26.60% Sangamo Therapeutics -51.51% -16.32% -9.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature. It has 37 issued/allowed patents and 15 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression. Its therapeutic products that are in Phase I/II clinical trial include SB-525 for the treatment of hemophilia A; ST-920 gene therapy for Fabry disease; ST-101 gene therapy for phenylketonuria; ST-400 and BIVV-003 for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies; SB-913 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; SB-318 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I; and SB-FIX for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

