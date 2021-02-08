Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $175.00 at KeyCorp

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.12.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $145.44 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $155.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,161,000. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in Microchip Technology by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 47,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.