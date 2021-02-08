Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100,881 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Micron Technology worth $200,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU opened at $81.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.72.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,750. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

