Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.37.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

