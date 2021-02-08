MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $27.45 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $441.84 million, a PE ratio of 130.72 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth $255,000. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.