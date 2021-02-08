MINDOL (MIN) Price Reaches $0.39

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One MINDOL coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MINDOL has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. MINDOL has a total market cap of $66.01 million and $512,776.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00270657 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00032553 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $797.78 or 0.01710392 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MINDOL Coin Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

