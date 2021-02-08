Minster Financial Corp. Declares Dividend of $1.10 (OTCMKTS:MTFC)

Minster Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTFC) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Friday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

MTFC stock opened at $62.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96. Minster Financial has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $62.50.

Minster Financial Company Profile

Minster Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Minster Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market products; certificates of deposits; and health savings and individual retirement accounts.

