Mizuho Boosts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $120.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.33.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $119.01 on Friday. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $85.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,014. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,405,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,842,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,412,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

