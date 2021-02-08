Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires Shares of 2,025,000 Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,807,000. Vertiv accounts for approximately 7.1% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.62% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.