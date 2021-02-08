Mizuho Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $119.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Wedbush cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.29. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,832 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

