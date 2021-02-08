Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.38.

ALGM stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $3,945,000.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

