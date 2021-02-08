Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.94.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

