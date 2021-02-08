Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target to $155.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights cut Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $129.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,411,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 191,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Proofpoint by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Proofpoint by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Proofpoint by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

