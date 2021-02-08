Monte Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 94,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Brightworth bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.04. 21,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.