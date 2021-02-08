Monte Financial Group LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. The Southern makes up approximately 2.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after acquiring an additional 148,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,856,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,677,000 after acquiring an additional 184,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 48,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

