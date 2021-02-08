Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 3,506 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after buying an additional 60,829 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after buying an additional 799,738 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,700. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

