Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 426 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,103,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,526,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,427. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,900. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.33 and its 200-day moving average is $235.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

