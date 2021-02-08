Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 166,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $276.97 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.