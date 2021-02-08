MoonSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,793.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $17,793.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00355871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 14,248,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,226,763 tokens. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin.

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.