Morgan Stanley Boosts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $65.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

NYSE BERY opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 143,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

