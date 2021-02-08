Morgan Stanley Boosts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $258.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $258.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.25.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.66. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $254.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $3,003,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.