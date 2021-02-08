Morgan Stanley Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $445.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Shares of LMT opened at $339.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.35 and its 200 day moving average is $369.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $535,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

