Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PANDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Pandora A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Danske lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

