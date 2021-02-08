Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

SIEGY stock opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

