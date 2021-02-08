Morgan Stanley Upgrades Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) to “Overweight”

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $98.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $111.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

