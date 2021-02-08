MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.86. 18,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,084. MorphoSys has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). MorphoSys had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.