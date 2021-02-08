MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $12.25 million and approximately $16.14 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00058857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.87 or 0.01159615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00051617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.36 or 0.05949752 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00032740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,643,628,497 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

