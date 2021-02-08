MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

Shares of MAR opened at $129.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

