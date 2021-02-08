MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 461 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

