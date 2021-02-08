MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Boosted by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $1,641,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $6.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $423.24. 4,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,304. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.43.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

