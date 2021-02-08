M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 739,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,122 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $94,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $140.40 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.