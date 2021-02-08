MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $52,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,179,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $221.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

