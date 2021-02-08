MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,229 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,666,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.06. 678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $135.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

