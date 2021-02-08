MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $35.88 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.6% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $75.40. 326,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,488,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.