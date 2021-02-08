MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 3,064 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $177.09. The stock had a trading volume of 53,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,271. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.