Multiplier (MXX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $497,084.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $13.18 million and $497,084.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 63.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00169416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00207504 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066287 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 411,997,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,450,120 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance.

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

