Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Trading 14.7% Higher

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) traded up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.31. 182,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 79,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $556.10 million, a P/E ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 54,155 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

