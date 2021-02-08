Needham & Company LLC Boosts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $60.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of VSAT opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,698.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

