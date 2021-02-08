NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Up 6.8%

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) shares shot up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.53. 977,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 832,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

The company has a market cap of $628.33 million, a P/E ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.3% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

